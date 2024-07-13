2 people dead after getting lost while hiking, running out of water during extreme heat in Canyonlands

MOAB, Utah — Two people were found dead Friday in Canyonlands National Park after they got lost while hiking and ran out of water in triple-digit temperatures.

The 23-year-old woman and her 52-year-old father sent a "911 text," according to the National Park Service, saying they got lost while hiking and ran out of water. The air temperature in the area was over 100 degrees, the NPS said.

The father-and-daughter duo were from Green Bay, Wisconsin. They were hiking on the Syncline Trail in the "Island in the Sky" area.

Park rangers and a helicopter crew with the Bureau of Land Management responded and began their search for the lost hikers. They found them, but officials said they were already dead.

Their deaths are being investigated by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and the NPS. Their identities have not yet been released.

"While temperatures remain high this summer, park visitors are advised to carry and drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity during midday heat," the NPS advised in Saturday's announcement of the tragic news.