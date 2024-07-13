Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 people dead after getting lost while hiking, running out of water during extreme heat in Canyonlands

Canyonlands2.jpg
Associated Press
In 2019, nearly 744,000 visited Canyonlands National Park
Canyonlands2.jpg
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jul 13, 2024

MOAB, Utah — Two people were found dead Friday in Canyonlands National Park after they got lost while hiking and ran out of water in triple-digit temperatures.

The 23-year-old woman and her 52-year-old father sent a "911 text," according to the National Park Service, saying they got lost while hiking and ran out of water. The air temperature in the area was over 100 degrees, the NPS said.

The father-and-daughter duo were from Green Bay, Wisconsin. They were hiking on the Syncline Trail in the "Island in the Sky" area.

Park rangers and a helicopter crew with the Bureau of Land Management responded and began their search for the lost hikers. They found them, but officials said they were already dead.

Their deaths are being investigated by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and the NPS. Their identities have not yet been released.

"While temperatures remain high this summer, park visitors are advised to carry and drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity during midday heat," the NPS advised in Saturday's announcement of the tragic news.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere