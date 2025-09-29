Utah included in Listeria health alert for ready-to-eat meals sold at Walmart, Trader Joe's

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Utah is included in a public health alert over the risk of Listeria contamination in ready-to-eat pasta meals sold at Walmart and Trader Joe's.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) announced the alert Monday after the products were linked to an outbreak that has caused 20 illnesses and four deaths, one of which occurred in Utah.

The following products are included in the health alert:



WALMART - 12-oz. clear plastic tray packages labeled “MARKETSIDE LINGUINE WITH BEEF MEATBALLS & MARINARA SAUCE” with “best if used by” dates SEP 22, 2025; SEP 24, 2025; SEP 25, 2025; SEP 29, 2025; SEP 30, 2025; and OCT 01, 2025. The product bears establishment number “EST. 50784” or "EST. 47718" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

TRADER JOE'S - 16-oz. plastic tray packages labeled “TRADER JOE’S CAJUN STYLE BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST FETTUCCINE ALFREDO” with “best if used by” dates 9/20/2025, 9/24/2025, or 9/27/2025 printed on the front label of the packaging. The product bears establishment number “P- 45288” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumers should do the following to make sure they don't possess the food in question :



Check your refrigerator and freezer. If you have any of the products listed above, do not eat them. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.



Contact your retailer if you are unsure whether a product you purchased is part of this recall or public health alert.



Seek medical advice if you develop symptoms of listeriosis, especially if you are pregnant, elderly, or immunocompromised.

According to the UDAF, Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. Symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.