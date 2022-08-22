Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah is worst-ranked state for women's equality

Posted at 8:29 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 10:29:34-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A new study shows that Utah is the worst-ranked state in the nation when it comes to women's equality and rights.

Utah was near the bottom tn the three main categories used in the WalletHub study, along with several key indicators used to determine where women receive the most equal treatment.

  • Workplace Environment: 48th
  • Education & Health: 50th
  • Political Empowerment: 42nd

The state was also dead last when it comes to the largest income gap between men and women, along with work hours gap and educational attainment gap (among advanced degree holders).

According to the study, the U.S. is ranked No. 27 in the world in regard to gender equality.

The study's top state for women's rights is New Mexico, followed by Nevada, California, New York and Vermont.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere