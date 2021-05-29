Utah Jazz great Mark Eaton dies at 64

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz great Mark Eaton has died at the age of 64 following a bike incident Friday.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said it received a call Friday night of an unconscious man lying in Long Island Road in Silver Creek Estates. Upon arriving at the scene, officials identified the man as Eaton, who had appeared to have been riding a bicycle and crashed. The sheriff's office does not believe any other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Eaton was transported to the hospital where he later died.

A fourth-round pick by the Jazz in the 1982 NBA Draft, Eaton went on to be named a two-time league Defensive Player of the Year, along with being named to the All-Star team in 1989.

Eaton's No. 53 jersey was retired by the Jazz following his retirement at the end of the 1992-93 season. In his 11 NBA seasons, Eaton averaged just 6 points, but dominated defensively by averaging 7.9 rebounds per game.

In 2018, FOX 13's Bob Evans sat down with Eaton to discuss his life in the restaurant business and public speaking after his basketball career ended. Eaton co-owned Tuscany in Salt Lake City since it opened in 1996.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale tweeted that Eaton was in Chicago earlier this week to attend umpire Joe West's record-breaking game on the field.

Mark Eaton was one heck of a nice guy. A mountain of a man. Rest, Mark. https://t.co/8ksQmntb4L — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 29, 2021

Peaceful Journey To My Brother My Friend Mark Eaton pic.twitter.com/IcE3Jq0Ows — Derrick Coleman (@44TheLegend) May 29, 2021

