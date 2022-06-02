Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell rolls out ‘autism awareness’ shoe

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has rolled out another shoe in his signature line.
This one aims at bringing attention to autism.
It’s called the Adidas D.O.N. Issue 3 “Autism Awareness” shoe and is available in adult and children sizes.
