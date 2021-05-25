Utah Jewish & Muslim leaders condemn anti-Semitism and Islamophobia

SALT LAKE CITY — In an inspiring show of solidarity, leaders from Jewish and Muslim organizations across Utah issued a joint statement Tuesday condemning anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in the community.

The statement comes days after Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire following 11 days of fighting in the Gaza Strip. During the conflict, violent acts of prejudice against Jews and Muslims were witnessed in cities across the world.

"As faith and communal leaders, we pray for peace and for the lives and welfare of all innocent civilians. We are reminded that our holy texts emphasize, 'Whoever murders a soul, it is as if he has murdered all humanity,'" the statement reads.

Last week, a swastika was found carved into the glass of the front door at the Chabad Community Center in Salt Lake City.

"This is painful, personal, and emotional for our communities on many levels. However, it is important to remember that local Muslims and Jews are not combatants nor enemies, rather they are our neighbors. We resoundingly reject any acts of violence or destruction towards Muslims, Jews, or their places of communal gathering and worship."

The statement, signed by leaders from 23 Muslim and Jewish organizations in the state, ends with a call for peace among all religions, communities, and nations.

"We ask all children of Abraham/Ibrahim to join us in praying for peace and for a better tomorrow; and we ask our communities to extend a hand in love and friendship to one another."