Utah just banned 7 new books — at once — from all public schools in the state

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah just banned seven more books from all public schools — the most it has ever banned in a single go since the state’s sensitive materials law went into effect.

The additions bring the total number of books now prohibited in Utah public schools to 44.

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The newly banned titles include:



“House of Earth and Blood,” by Sarah J. Maas (who already had six books on the statewide banned list).

“Perfect,” by Ellen Hopkins (who already had four books on the statewide banned list).

“Identical,” also by Ellen Hopkins.

“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” by Jesse Andrews (who already had one book on the statewide banned list).

“Kingdom of the Cursed” by Kerri Maniscalco.

“Storm and Fury,” by Jennifer Armentrout.

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” by V.E. Schwab.

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