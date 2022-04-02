Utah man arrested after allegedly threatening strangers, fleeing, ramming multiple police cars

WILLARD, Utah — A man was taken into police custody Saturday afternoon after he allegedly threatened a random family, then led officers on a pursuit through Box Elder County.

Officials said the man damaged five separate police vehicles in the process.

Around 3 p.m., a man reported that he was at the Brigham City Sports Complex with his son when a random man approached them. The stranger appeared to be having a mental episode of some sort and made threats with a weapon, the man told police.

Officers located the suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Brigham City resident Brandon Chappell, who reportedly fled in a car when they approached him.

Officers pursued Chappell, and at one point, he yielded. But as officers got out of their cars, Chappell put the car in reverse and backed up toward them, according to Brigham City Police. The officers dove out of the way, and Chappell crashed into one of the police cars.

The pursuit resumed, taking them through Brigham City, Perry and Willard. During the chase, police say Chappell intentionally rammed three other police vehicles.

Chappell eventually stopped on southbound I-15 near Willard Bay and was taken into custody.

Police said he was in the back of one of the patrol cars when he broke the window by hitting it with his head.

Officers from multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit, including Brigham City, Mantua, Perry, and Utah Highway Patrol. No officers were injured.

Chappell was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. He will be booked into jail upon his release and will face charges including aggravated assault against an officer and fleeing from police.