Utah man charged with rioting at U.S. Capitol arrested again

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — One of the Utah men charged with crimes in the January riot at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested again.

Landon Copeland had been released as he awaited trial. But Tuesday afternoon, he was booked into the Washington County Jail in Hurricane for allegedly violating the terms of his release.

He was arrested by the Dixie State University Police Department, but no further details were immediately available.

Copeland has a hearing scheduled for Wednesday in federal court in St. George.

He was charged with assaulting an officer, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He made national news again last week for an outburst in a virtual court hearing, where he yelled profanity at the judge and his attorney.

He is from the small town of Apple Valley in southern Utah.