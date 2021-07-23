Utah man restores vintage U.S. Army Jeep to drive in Pioneer Day parade

SALT LAKE CITY — A young man who has a way with old vehicles, in particular restoring vintage US Army Jeeps, is preparing to drive one of them in Friday’s Pioneer Day parade.

At just 20 years old, Tate has already restored several vintage, Army Jeeps.

He started in high school, driving one of his restoration creations to and from West High School.

While many young people want the latest, greatest or sexiest vehicle available, Tate was thrilled to rebuild something with three speeds, four cylinders, no roof or windshield.

He said he was inspired by a grandfather he barely knew who was a military veteran that enjoyed displaying his own vintage Jeeps.

Tate said the vehicles are fun to restore but it’s also a way to keep the memory of America’s "greatest generation" alive.

“It’s really too bad people don’t realize," Christiansen said. "I mean, with these, they made like 800,000 of them and the factory was going 24/7 and even just thinking of people, my age, having to leave their home and go to a foreign land to fight... I can’t fathom it these days. I guess fortunately. But it’s too bad it’s forgotten on people.”

Tate said finding and restoring these vintage Jeeps is something he will likely continue doing for the rest of his life.

He will be driving in today’s parade and says if you see him to give him a wave.

