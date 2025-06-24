Utah military families learn to expect the unexpected during times of conflict

SALT LAKE CITY — With the uncertainty in the Middle East, military families here in Utah said there can be concerns, but they are prepared to serve in any capacity.

For some, like Ashley Warren, serving our country is a calling.

"It’s just this passion. It’s really hard to explain the love that you have for the service," she said.

Warren has been a military spouse for 20 years. And now, she is a military mom as well.

“This is a community that's just not like any other,” Warren said.

She also works with other military families at the Utah National Guard's Family Programs Office.

“One thing can trickle down to whatever the need may be for our country. The great thing is that our service members are prepared to answer calls should that even happen, and our families are as well,” said Warren.

She added that there are resources available for families to adjust to a life of service, and a strong community to rely on.

Even considering uncertainty like what’s happening in the Middle East with tensions between Israel and Iran that led to strikes on US bases in Qatar, Warren said dealing with rising challenges is what a life in the service prepares you for.

Francesca Suarez has been a military wife for 17 years.

“We live at Hill Air Force Base. We’ve been stationed here for four years," she said.

She also helps students and families in the Davis School District with this military family lifestyle. So, when it comes to tense moments like what we’re seeing around the world, Suarez says it can be unnerving.

"When we see things on the news that have heightened situations or escalations of some our military interactions, it leads to a lot of those worries of 'my dad's home now' or 'my mom's home now, but will they leave soon, where will they go, when will they be home,'” said Suarez.

And even if military families might not ask for help, there are ways others can step up for them.

"I encourage community members, ask: 'How are you? How can I help? Is there something I can do for you in your household? Is there changes coming up that I might be able to assist with?'” Suarez suggested. “Maybe it’s just a cup of coffee on a porch."