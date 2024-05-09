Utah moves forward in bidding process to keep Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah got a little home cooking in its effort to keep the prestigious Sundance Film Festival where it's been for the last 40 years.

The Utah Film Commission announced Thursday that the state has advanced in the bidding process set up by the festival to determine a future location, possibly outside of the Beehive State.

Last month, the Sundance Institute, which acts as the festival's organizer, announced it would be open to move the event after the current contract with Park City expires in 2026. The locations granted a Request for Proposal, like Utah, will then be asked to submit a formal bid before a June 21 deadline.

“We're committed to collaboratively re-imagining future festivals, inspiring film enthusiasts, and preserving the Festival’s connection to its home state," the Utah Film Commission said in a statement. "Our shared 40-year growth and success have greatly contributed to Utah’s culture and economy and have fostered a proven partnership in the film industry. Most importantly, we believe that continuing in Utah will best assure the Sundance Film Festival's continued growth and long-term success.”

Since the festival expressed interest in possibly leaving Utah, multiple cities, including Atlanta, San Francisco and Minneapolis, have expressed interest in becoming its future home.