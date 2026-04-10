Utah now ‘epicenter’ of U.S. measles outbreak

With more than 121 measles cases reported in the last three weeks while South Carolina hasn’t seen any new cases, Utah’s measles outbreak is now the most active in the U.S.

In total, 583 confirmed measles cases have been reported to Utah health officials since the outbreak began last year. Of those, 386 have been diagnosed in 2026 to date, while 197 were diagnosed in 2025, according to the latest numbers posted on the Utah Department of Health and Human Service’s website on Tuesday.

While South Carolina’s outbreak has seen a total of 997 cases since October of last year, the state hasn’t had any new cases reported since March 17. Utah, however, has seen 24 new cases in the last five days, making its ongoing outbreak now the “epicenter” of the country’s measles outbreaks, the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy reported Wednesday.

According to Utah’s measles tracker dashboard, the biggest hotspots in the state include:



About 485 Utahns who have been diagnosed with measles were not vaccinated, while 59 were, and 39 have an unknown vaccination status.

Click here to read the full article from the Utah News Dispatch

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.