Utah officials announce $19M in funding for 81 outdoor recreation projects

SALT LAKE CITY — The Beehive State will soon have new reasons to be buzzing outdoors. The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation has announced $19 million in funding for 81 outdoor recreation projects across the state.

According to officials, the total value of the projects is estimated to be more than $61 million. Funding grants will go to counties and nonprofit partners to build and improve motorized and non-motorized trails, parks, playgrounds, bike facilities, skateparks, and water-based recreation amenities in an effort to get Utahns outside.

“Outdoor recreation is what makes Utah such an incredible place to live, work and visit,” said Jason Curry, director of the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation. “These grants help communities invest in the places where people connect with the outdoors, whether that is a neighborhood park, a regional trail system or a destination that supports local businesses and rural economies.”

Five projects received $1 million awards, including trail and recreation developments in St. George, Parowan, Farmington, Mapleton, and Salt Lake City.

In Salt Lake City, the award will support improvements at Glendale Park, the former home of Raging Waters. The improvements include a new skatepark, pump track, and Utah's first adaptive pump track designed for riders with disabilities.

“We want Glendale Park to be a place where anyone – kids, teens, parents and adaptive athletes – can show up, feel welcome and have fun,” said Jon Ruedas, project manager for Salt Lake City Corp. “It’s exciting to see the community’s ideas coming to life. We’re building something here that’s for all of us.”

The awarded grants were given following reviews by the Utah Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Advisory Committee and selected based on community need, project readiness, long-term impact, and their ability to improve access to outdoor recreation.

North Fork Park will also receive over $55,000 to help build Eden Valley Trails, an adaptive-friendly mountain bike trail. “This addition will make the park more inclusive and accessible for people of all abilities, something we’ve wanted to do since we were founded,” said Alan Wheelwright, executive director of Eden Valley Trails. “It opens the door for athletes and community members who may not have been able to fully enjoy it before.”

“Every community has different recreation needs, and that is what makes this grant program so important,” said Noemi Molina, UORG program administrator. “Some projects create major regional destinations, while others help a small town replace a playground, improve a park or build a trail that families use every day. Together, these investments help more Utahns experience the benefits of outdoor recreation.”

Those interested can find a full list of the 026 UORG grant recipients and other information here.