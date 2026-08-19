Utah Senate President threatens defamation lawsuits against critics

SALT LAKE CITY — Lawyers for Senate President J. Stuart Adams have fired off a series of letters demanding retractions and threatening defamation lawsuits against four people who made comments about him in various forums.

"It's time to set the record straight," the Senate President said in a brief interview with FOX 13 News on Wednesday, adding: "What they did is lie. I think that what I'm trying to do is I'm asking them to quit lying, to tell the truth, apologize or explain what they've done. They've lied and I think it's time to check those lies."

The letters were sent to Utah State Auditor Tina Cannon; "God & Country" podcast hosts Uriah Kennedy and Ingrid Bettridge; and political strategist Gabi Finlayson. They were first reported on by The Salt Lake Tribune.

In a statement to FOX 13 News on Wednesday, Cannon suggested she welcomed a lawsuit.

"I refused to be bullied by President Adams, and I certainly won’t be bullied by Mr. Adams," she said, referencing his primary election loss, which means he will no longer be Senate President. "I hope Mr. Adams files suit, as he will be put under oath for a lengthy deposition and we will have a lot of difficult questions for him."

Finlayson, who also runs a popular Instagram account that offers takes on legislative happenings, said she would not be silenced.

"The voters have spoken and I’m sure Mr. Adams is unhappy about the result. But looking to blame others, rather than taking accountability, is not the answer," she said in a statement. "I will continue to exercise my First Amendment right to free speech and will not be silenced by intimidation, threats or bullying."

The letters to the Utah State Auditor and the podcast hosts focus on an episode the three taped where statements were made about Adams' roles in a controversial data center project in Box Elder County; a dispute over office space in the Capitol for the Utah State Auditor; and claims he influenced a law change to benefit a relative of his facing criminal charges (the Seante President has vehemently denied it).

"The bill, including its content regarding 18-year-old offenders, was not drafted or sponsored by Mr. Adams, but by Senator Cullimore, with House sponsor Representative Karianne Lisonbee. Mr. Adams did not sit on any legislative committee that considered the bill, attend any legislative committee meeting, or give testimony at any such meeting. The bill passed each legislative committee by unanimous vote," Adams' lawyer wrote in one of the letters.

The letter to Finlayson also noted statements she had made online about the law change, alleged campaign finance violations and about the data center project.

Adams lost a primary election to Stephanie Hollist to represent the Layton area in the Utah State Senate. Senate Republicans will meet in a closed caucus after the general election to select a new Senate President and other leadership posts.