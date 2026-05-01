Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah officials urge hunting safety following hunter being shot during turkey season

Turkey on a Farm
Libby Kamrowski
A male turkey is seen in a mixed backyard flock near Fort Collins, Colorado on April 24, 2022.
Turkey on a Farm
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Natural Resources is urging hunters to be extra cautious following a hunter being accidentally shot during the opening weekend of turkey season.

The name of the victim hasn't been released.

According to officials, during the opening of the limited-entry turkey season, a hunter was shot and required emergency medical treatment. The victim was allegedly behind some decoys in vegetation when another hunter spotted the decoys and fired.

Hunters in Utah during turkey season aren't required to wear blaze orange, which officials say makes visual identification the #1 priority. They say hunters should be extra cautious when shooting for turkeys and never fire at a flash of color or movement in vegetation.

"'I think it’s a bird' isn't good enough. You must positively identify the beard and the bird," officials wrote on social media.

If you are out hunting and see another hunter approaching, officials say you should speak in a loud, clear voice to announce your location and don't move.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere