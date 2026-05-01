Utah officials urge hunting safety following hunter being shot during turkey season

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Natural Resources is urging hunters to be extra cautious following a hunter being accidentally shot during the opening weekend of turkey season.

The name of the victim hasn't been released.

According to officials, during the opening of the limited-entry turkey season, a hunter was shot and required emergency medical treatment. The victim was allegedly behind some decoys in vegetation when another hunter spotted the decoys and fired.

Hunters in Utah during turkey season aren't required to wear blaze orange, which officials say makes visual identification the #1 priority. They say hunters should be extra cautious when shooting for turkeys and never fire at a flash of color or movement in vegetation.

"'I think it’s a bird' isn't good enough. You must positively identify the beard and the bird," officials wrote on social media.

If you are out hunting and see another hunter approaching, officials say you should speak in a loud, clear voice to announce your location and don't move.