Garage fire destroys home in Hooper, causing $650K in damages

HOOPER, Utah — Firefighters say a home in Hooper is severely damaged following a fire late Thursday night. The home was in the 5000 block of 5500 West in the city.

According to the Weber Fire District, at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, they were called to the home along with partners from Roy City Fire, Clinton City Fire, and Hill Air Force Base Fire. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage.

Firefighters initiated an attack, but the flames spread to the home, causing significant damage to the structure. Estimated damages are around $650,000.

The homeowners were able to evacuate safely and firefighters say nobody was injured. Multiple cats had to be rescued from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.