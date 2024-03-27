Utah Pride Center director leaving after just months on job

SALT LAKE CITY — A tumultuous period for the Utah Pride Center continues after its new executive director announced he will be stepping down after just months on the job.

Ryan Newcomb is leaving the position he had held since late November due to health reasons, according to a letter sent Wednesday to the organization's board of directors.

“While I deeply regret that my health is requiring such a drastic change in my life, I am tremendously proud of our entire staff, board and volunteer team that led UPC through the last six months of change and crisis," said Newcomb in a statement. "I am confident because of our work — that the future of Utah Pride and UPC is secure, and bright."

Newcomb was hired to stabilize the center after it was left hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt, which resulted in staff furloughs and layoffs. His last day will be April 1, while Chad Call will act as interim Executive Director.

When introduced, Newcomb promised to fix the issues that had recently plagued the Utah Pride Center, as well as transparency in its operations.

“We are pursuing and putting into action, aggressive plans that are both timely quick and fully rectify our debts over the coming months," said Newcomb. "We're launching an internal review of all finances in the last year to ensure there were no irregularities and to get to the bottom of what happened this summer; this will be made public once it is complete.”

Just last week, Newcomb told FOX 13 News that the center was already making big changes for its upcoming Utah Pride Festival and parade, which is scheduled to take place June 1-2. In Wednesday's letter, both events are still "full steam ahead" and will continue to take place this year.

The letter also acknowledged that the center was forced to sell its current building due to last year's financial issues, and will move to the McIntyre Building in Salt Lake City.

