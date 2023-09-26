Utah Pride Center furloughs most of remaining staff, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Pride Center has reportedly furloughed the majority of staff that remained after previous layoffs hit the nonprofit organization last month.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, "the majority of the remaining staff" was furloughed Friday, but the exact number of employees involved is not known.

In late August, the center shut its doors due to what the LGBTQ+ organization called "massive financial turmoil." At the time, leaders said the center would be closed until Oct. 1, although the recent furloughs suggest a possible reopening will not be possible in the coming days.

A statement sent to the center's supporters last month referenced a "negative reputation" among community members.

With the center shut down, other business owners opened their doors as a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community, but some admitted that they could only do so much.

“They provide a lot of resources for our community that spaces like ours can't," said Kaitlyn Mahoney, owner of the Umbrella Bookstore. "I can't provide therapy. I can't provide a lot of the other physical things that people in our community need. They're important.”