Utah proposes new rules for social media use by minors

SALT LAKE CITY — The state is proposing new rules for youth access to social media, following legislation aimed at curbing kids' use of platforms that state leaders say can be harmful.

The proposed rule was released Monday by the Utah Division of Consumer Protection, which is a part of Utah's Department of Commerce. The Social Medial Regulation Act would require social media platforms to verify if a user is a minor and then require them to obtain parental consent before opening an account.

"The Division has determined that existing technologies can verify accurately whether a user is a minor. Social media companies may utilize these technologies, examples of which are listed in the rules, enabling them to offer users multiple secure and private options while balancing cost, accuracy, and the level of friction for obtaining an account," the agency said in a statement.

According to the rule itself, those include:



Validating and verifying mobile telephone subscriber information;

Using dynamic knowledge-based authentication consistent with a method approved by the FTC;

Estimating a current account holder's age based on the date a Utah account holder created the account;

Checking a current or prospective account holder's Social Security Number's last four digits against a third-party database of personal information;

Using a digital credential;

Estimating a current or prospective account holder's age using facial characterization or analysis;

Matching a current or prospective account holder's verified government-issued identification: to a live webcam photo or video of the person; or to the person who is physically present.

The rule forces social media companies to verify within 72 hours and it must provide confirmation to a parent or guardian. The agency insists there are low cost technologies that can quickly do this that are available to social platforms.

An administrative rule, which has the effect of law, is drafted by an agency and crafted through a public comment process. The division has opened a public comment period until February 5, 2024. After the public comment period ends, the rule can be sent back for changes or go into effect. Social media companies would have until March 1, 2024 to comply. The Division can issues fines up to $2,500 per violation if a company fails to comply.

A public comment hearing will take place Nov. 1 at the Utah State Capitol on the proposed rule.

"The health and well-being of our kids is at stake, and we take that seriously. We are eager for the Social Media Regulation Act to take effect. These rules ensure that social media companies prioritize the safety and privacy of Utah’s youth while allowing them the flexibility to select methods that best meet their needs," Governor Spencer Cox said in a statement.

The state has gotten increasingly aggressive against social media companies for alleged harms to children. The governor and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes announced a lawsuit last week against TikTok, accusing it of crafting an addictive algorithm that impacts youth mental health and deceptive practices with state authorities. The state is seeking a contempt of court citation against TikTok, accusing it of not complying with Commerce department subpoenas.