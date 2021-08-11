Watch
Utah reports 1,000+ new COVID cases Wednesday; 7 new deaths

Posted at 12:58 PM, Aug 11, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,114 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the day before. Eight more people have died from the virus in Utah.

Additionally, 6,823 vaccine doses have been administered and 7,532 people have been tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 812 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.8%.

The health department reported there are 389 people in Utah currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That's nine more than yesterday.

There have been seven new COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday:

1. Male, between 25-44, Salt County resident, hospitalized at time of death

2. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

3. Male, between 65-84, Beaver County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

4. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

5. Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death

6. Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

7. Female, between 25-44, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death

