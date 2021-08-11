Utah reports 1,000+ new COVID cases Wednesday; 7 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,114 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the day before. Eight more people have died from the virus in Utah.

Additionally, 6,823 vaccine doses have been administered and 7,532 people have been tested since yesterday.

READ: University of Utah asks students to get vaccinated, wear masks during fall semester

READ: Salt Lake Co. Council to vote on mask mandate for school children under 12

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 812 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.8%.

The health department reported there are 389 people in Utah currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That's nine more than yesterday.



There have been seven new COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday:

1. Male, between 25-44, Salt County resident, hospitalized at time of death

2. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

3. Male, between 65-84, Beaver County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

4. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

5. Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death

6. Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

7. Female, between 25-44, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death