Utah reports 288 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths Friday

Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, people stand in line to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 15:06:05-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 288 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths Friday.

The state says 2,622,898 COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

So far, 2,706,134 people in Utah have been tested and the state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 209 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.8%.

147 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,311 people in Utah have died of COVID-19 with the addition of Friday's reported deaths:

  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident
