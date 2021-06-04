Utah reports 288 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 288 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths Friday.

The state says 2,622,898 COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

So far, 2,706,134 people in Utah have been tested and the state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 209 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.8%.

147 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,311 people in Utah have died of COVID-19 with the addition of Friday's reported deaths: