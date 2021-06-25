Utah reports 309 COVID-19 cases Friday; 14 additional deaths

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 309 cases—bringing the state's total to 413,317—and 14 additional deaths, although 10 of the deaths occurred before May 25.
To date, 2,818,277 vaccines have been administered in Utah and 203 are currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.
The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 322 per day.The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 6%.
A total of 2,351 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The 14 deaths reported Friday are:
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death