Utah reports 309 COVID-19 cases Friday; 14 additional deaths

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 309 cases—bringing the state's total to 413,317—and 14 additional deaths, although 10 of the deaths occurred before May 25.

To date, 2,818,277 vaccines have been administered in Utah and 203 are currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.

The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 322 per day.The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 6%.

A total of 2,351 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The 14 deaths reported Friday are: