Utah rescue crew on the ground in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida leaves nearly a million people without power

NEW ORLEANS — A Utah rescue crew is on the ground in Louisiana Monday, working to help recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida blasted the state on Sunday.

We talked by phone with Utah Task Force One Division Chief Bryan Case Monday morning who says task force members are up this morning and getting to work in Louisiana.

There are five task force members spread out all over the state of Louisiana.

All members of the Utah team are functioning as an overhead team, working to assist management and rescue crews.

Monday is their first day out in communities helping to assess damage as they all had to take shelter over the weekend and wait for Ida to make landfall.

Division Chief Case says while the wind from Ida created a lot of damage, the rain and flooding has created just as much of a problem.

The Utah task force one team will be working in Louisiana for about two weeks.

We have a Zoom call scheduled later today with the team. Check back for updates to this story.