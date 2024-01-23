Utah restaurant ranked among best places to eat in the US

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Nestled in American Fork is a restaurant that's so good, it was recently recognized on Yelp's list of 100 best places to eat in the entire country in 2024.

Out of 100 different restaurants, only one in Utah was honored to make it on Yelp's "Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2024" list.

At number 19, Little India was rated as a must-try restaurant in the country.

Just driving by the area, you may miss this hidden gem as it sits in a strip mall off of State Street, but once inside, reviewers say diners are transported to a different world.

The menu is filled with authentic dishes like vegetable samosas, chicken tandoori, yellow daal, vegetable biryani and more. Yelp reviewers agree the Chicken Tikki Masala and Butter Chicken are must-try items.

Reviews also suggest that you grab an order of tandoori-baked naan, either plain, garlic or onion as the perfect dish to accompany your meal.

Overall, the restaurant has 299 reviews with an overall rating of 4.8 stars on Yelp. The vast majority of reviewers ranked Little India at the full five stars for its authentic ambiance, friendly staff and mouth-watering cuisine.

Making it onto the top U.S. restaurants list isn't the only accomplishment Little India has achieved in recent years. In 2023, it was listed as number 12 on Yelp's list of "Top 100 Places to Eat in the Southwest," joining other Utah favorites.

Photos provided by the restaurant definitely give a taste of what Little India is all about, but to get the full experience, you'll have to jump in the car and head to their location, 987 West 500 North #101, open from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

If you can't make it to the award-winning location in American Fork, Little India has a second location in Heber City.

