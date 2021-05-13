Which Utah school districts will follow 'last week' no mask direction?

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Following Gov. Spencer Cox's announcement Thursday that K-12 students won't be required to wear masks during the last week of school, many districts say they're still reviewing how they will move forward.

Cox said that while face coverings will not be required, districts can make their own decisions for the safety of their students.

In a statement to FOX 13, the Canyon School District said it will allow its students to go without masks starting May 24.

Per a new Utah health order that will take effect on Friday, May 14, masks will not be required in Canyons schools or District Offices for the final week of school, May 24-27. While the masks will not be required, students, employees or visitors may continue to wear the masks if they so choose. Canyons School District

Granite School District, which had a recent board meeting interrupted by anti-mask parents, will also follow the governor's direction, letting students attend class without face coverings starting on June 1.

While masks are still recommended and individuals may still choose to wear a mask, they will not be required for the last week of the school year (starting June 1st). Granite School District

A Jordan School District spokesperson said its schools will allow its students to go maskless the last week of class.

Salt Lake County, Davis County and Alpine school districts say they are reviewing Cox's announcement.

Washington County dropped its mask requirement on May 7.