Utah schools warn of viral TikTok shooting threat trend

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Local school districts are on high alert as violent threats against schools are up across the country. Including a threat that has gone viral on TikTok among school aged students.

FOX 13 first learned about the rend when a viewer sent us a picture from Facebook of what appears to be social media post with a threatening message.

Then, Tooele County schools sent out a warning to parents and students about the distrubing trend.

We have been made aware of another nation-wide trend, where students post a threat regarding gun violence in schools on social media. We believe it originated with TikTok, but it has been seen on Instagram and Facebook as well. The viral threat focuses on a shooting at a school on Friday, December 17. The original threat is believed to have started as a way for students to skip or be excused from school and has morphed into something much more disturbing. Tooele County School District

The person who made the post sent to FOX 13 says they are tired of the bullying and will shoot up the school on Friday, December 17.

Similar threats are prompting school districts nationwide to respond.

Some parents tell FOX 13 they're concerned this specific threat is about Granger High School in the Granite School District in Salt Lake County.

READ: Salt Lake City Council extends K-12 mask mandate

But the Granite district says its police department and the state bureau of investigation have found no evidence that the "GHS" in the post is referring to Granger High School and they have not found credible proof of a threat.

Despite that, the district says thye will have more police officers at Granger High over the next few days out of an abundance of caution.

Meanwhile, the Tooele County School District says it's monitoring the viral threat, and they believe it started as a way for students to skip school but it has evolved into something much more disturbing.

Officials warned, students caught make violent threats can be prosecuted. Anyone with further information is asked to report to law enforcement and not repost or share the threats on social media.

Stay with FOX 13 on air and online for updates to this developing story.