Utah shines bright from overhead during holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — There's no brighter shining jewel than Utah during the holiday season. Thanks to some incredible drone video, now everyone can get a overhead view and see how beautiful the season along the Wasatch Front.

Chris Williams shared his remarkable and festive video showcasing several locations all dressed up for the holidays in northern Utah.

Scenes from downtown Salt Lake City, including Temple Square, Vivint Arena and the Gallivan Center show how beautiful our home is during the Christmas season.