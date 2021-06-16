Utah State Prison to resume in-person visits

DRAPER — For the first time since the start of the pandemic, inmates will be allowed to receive in-person visits at the Utah State Prison in Draper.

Visitations will resume Friday at the prison and the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison.

According to the Utah Department of Corrections, each inmate will be allowed one 40-minute in-person visit each month, or one 30-minute tablet visit.

Up to two visitors will be allowed during each visit as long as they meet the following requirements:

Will need to be 18 and above

Live in the same household (must be verified)

Must not have been out of the country in the last 30 days

Must not have been around anyone with Covid-19 for the last 14 days

Must have a temperature less than 100 degrees when arriving on prison property

Must wear a mask

No physical contact between inmates and visitors will be permitted

Those wishing to make a visit must still schedule one in advance.