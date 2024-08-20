Utah sues federal government for control of 18.5 million acres of land

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah is suing the federal government, seeking control of approximately 18.5 million acres of land.

The lawsuit seeks control of unappropriated Bureau of Land Management that covers roughly 34% of the entire state. Governor Spencer Cox, Attorney General Sean Reyes, House Speaker Mike Schultz and Senate President J. Stuart Adams were announcing the lawsuit at a news conference on Utah's Capitol Hill on Tuesday morning.

Nearly 70% of the land in Utah is under federal control, a fact that has irritated Utah political leaders across the state for generations. Only Nevada has more federally-controlled lands at more than 80%.

The litigation appears specifically designed to go to the U.S. Supreme Court to answer a question: can the federal government hold "unappropriated" lands indefinitely? It does not go after national parks, national monuments, tribal or military lands, or land managed by the U.S. Forest Service, which have designated uses.

It is also in response to decisions policymakers on Capitol Hill vehemently disagree with the BLM over. Recently, the BLM has closed trails in Grand County and has proposed "thousands of additional miles" of additional roads in Utah, legislative leaders have claimed. The state also objects to management plans for Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments and plans that limit Utah's energy portfolio.

If Utah prevails in its litigation, Republican political leaders insist the state would manage them for public use including recreaction, conservation and wildlife habitat, energy production, livestock grazing and resource use. In 2017, the legislature created what would become the Utah Department of Land Management — anticipating such litigation.

The federal courts have not always agreed with the state on its objections to U.S. government land policy. Last year, a federal judge in Salt Lake City rejected the state's challenge to President Biden's decision to reinstate the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. The state is currently appealing that to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. Arguments in that are scheduled for next month.

Map shared by Gov. Spencer Cox Map shared by Gov. Spencer Cox shows alleged land federally controlled in the U.S.

That case, challenging a president's use of the Antiquities Act, is also likely to go to the U.S. Supreme Court.

