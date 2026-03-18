Stabbing at West Jordan High School hospitalizes one student, another in custody

WEST JORDAN, Utah — It's believed two students were involved in a fight at West Jordan High School, leading to one being hospitalized and another taken into custody Wednesday.

The West Jordan Police Department said it received a call about a possible stabbing that occurred during a fight in the school's parking lot. Following the incident, one female was transported to the hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing and is listed in stable condition with minor injuries.

A juvenile female was later taken into custody after the fight.

According to police, both of the people involved in the fight appeared to be students.

Police added that there was no need for the school to be placed under lockdown protocols and that no one else was in danger.

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