Utah teacher no longer employed after TikTok about 'queer' students receives backlash

LEHI, Utah — A Utah teacher whose viral TikTok video resulted in her being placed on administrative leave for an investigation has "mutually agreed" to end her employment, according to the school.

Mark Ursic, the executive director of Renaissance Academy, said Jenna Hall had already submitted her resignation for the 2022-23 school year last month, before the video caught national attention.

"Subsequent to the investigation completed earlier this week, we have mutually agreed to end our employment relationship for the current school year, effective immediately," Ursic wrote in a statement to FOX 13 News.

In the video in question, Hall said some of fourth-grade students from last year often visit her classroom after school. A lot of these students, she said, "are queer, because I am queer and so they figured it out." She added that her classroom had "become their safe place."

Hall's video drew criticism from some people when the Twitter account called "Libs of TikTok" posted it last week.

“A lot of them [students] are queer because I am queer” - 4th grade teacher pic.twitter.com/74LSrLKKoi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 6, 2022

The school placed her on administrative leave after learning about the video. Ursic said none of the people contacting them about it had any connection to the school. He said they would investigate whether she broke protocols of maintaining proper teacher-student boundaries. He said the video referred to "inappropriate conversations" and called it "concerning."