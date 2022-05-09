Utah teacher on leave for posting video about 'inappropriate' conversations with students

LEHI, Utah — A Utah teacher has been placed on administrative leave because of a "concerning" video they posted on social media, a school official said.

The National Desk reported that Jenna Hall, a teacher at Renaissance Academy, was placed on leave for a video she posted on TikTok.

In the video, Hall said her fourth-grade students from last year visit her classroom often after school. A lot of these students, she said, "are queer, because I am queer and so they figured it out." She added that she has "become their safe place."

Hall's TikTok account was set to private as of Monday. However, the Twitter account called "Libs of TikTok" posted the video in question on Friday.

In the video, Hall also said the students sometimes play "Guess Who" but in a non-conventional way — such as calling a character a "lesbian baddie" or saying a character "just looks gay."

"I'm so happy that [these kids] are figuring out who they are and that they're happy with who they are and that they've found a safe place," she also said in the video.

"I could never imagine being in fifth grade saying these things out loud," she continued. "I grew up super religious where nothing was okay, and so seeing this happen, I'm like, [screaming] 'Aah!' but I'm also like, 'Yay!'"

FOX 13 News reached out to Renaissance Academy, a charter school in Lehi, to inquire about the video and to confirm if Hall was on administrative leave.

Mark Ursic, the school's executive director, responded with a statement that a teacher was placed on administrative leave while they investigated a video posted on social media that described "inappropriate conversations with former students." However, Ursic did not specify who the teacher was or any further details about the conversations in the video.

The full statement read:

"Late Friday afternoon, May 6, 2022, we became aware of a concerning video posted to social media by one of our teachers. In the video, the teacher describes several inappropriate conversations with former students. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation. Our teachers are expected to comport themselves with the highest degree of professionalism. Behavior that is unprofessional, in violation of state code, or that violates the trust placed in us by the families of Renaissance Academy will not be tolerated."

As of Monday, Hall was not listed on the faculty directory of Renaissance Academy's website.