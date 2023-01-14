Utah teen dies from injuries after being hit by truck on 4-wheeler

ECHO, Utah — A teenage boy who was hit by a pickup truck Thursday in Summit County has died from his injuries.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that the family of 14-year-old Zander Jones informed them that he passed away.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Jones and a friend were riding 4-wheelers on a path that runs parallel to Echo Road, which is a frontage road along I-84 near the town of Echo. Police said the boys went off the path and onto the frontage road at one point, where Jones' friend parked his ATV on the shoulder and Jones parked next to him in the roadway.

Jones apparently turned his 4-wheeler off to make a phone call, which turned off the vehicle's lights. A pickup truck traveling on Echo Road approached the area where the boys were parked with their ATVs, but the driver didn't see them in the dark and crashed into Jones.

Jones was airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in "very critical condition" with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said, but he ultimately passed away. The other boy was not injured; the driver of the pickup had minor injuries and has been cooperating, police said.

"We send our sincerest condolences to the Jones family and friends, Zander’s friend who was with him at the time of the accident, the driver of the truck, and all the first responders involved in this tragic accident. Hug your loved ones often," the sheriff's office wrote.