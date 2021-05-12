Utah teen killed in off-roading accident donates organs to 9 recipients

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities have identified the boy who died over the weekend after an accident on a UTV.

Friday night in the Warner Valley area near St. George, 14-year-old Zane McQuivey was critically injured when the side-by-side he was driving rolled.

The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation said the crash is still under investigation, but it appears the vehicle was traveling slowly up a hill when the driver attempted to turn. The UTV then rolled and landed on top of him.

McQuivey was flown to St. George Regional Hospital by a medical helicopter in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Sunday.

Officials say a 38-year-old man was a passenger and was also injured, but he is expected to recover. It appeared neither of them were wearing helmets or using seat belts.

McQuivey was an eighth-grader at Crimson Cliffs Middle School.

"Zane was a kind and happy 14-year-old boy," his family wrote in a statement. "He will be missed greatly by his family, friends, and community. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support that we have received. We are thankful for the Donor Connect program so that Zane is able to continue to help others."

The teen was an organ donor, according to a GoFundMe created for his family, and his death ultimately helped several people.

"Zane is leaving a great legacy as he is giving the gift of life to at least 9 other people," the fundraising page read.