Utah to directly benefit from Apple's $600 billion investment in US

LEHI, Utah — The state of Utah is set to enjoy a piece of the Apple "pie" after the company announced it will invest an additional $100 billion in the U.S., on top of the $500 billion commitment it had previously announced.

Apple shared the new investment news Wednesday after President Donald Trump had spent months criticizing the company for trying to avoid Chinese tariffs by manufacturing its products in India.

While all U.S. states are expected to see job growth due to upgraded commitment, Utah is one of nine where the company will undertake what it calls "significant expansion" over the next four years.

For Utah in particular, Apple's upgrades will focus on an increase in investment at the Texas Instruments facility in Lehi, where bare wafers are turned into silicon chips. Apple calls the Lehi location and one scheduled to be built in Sherman, Texas as "home" to the most advanced process technologies.

"These facilities will manufacture critical foundational semiconductors used for Apple products, including iPhone devices shipped in the U.S. and around the world," the company said of the Lehi and Texas facilities.