Utah veterans visit DC memorials during 51st Honor Flight mission

WASHINGTON — Fifty Utah veterans are in Washington D.C. this Memorial Day week as part of the 51st Utah Honor Flight mission to honor their service and sacrifice.

The trip gives veterans the opportunity to visit memorials dedicated to their service while receiving recognition from grateful citizens along the way.

Day one of the journey that was lucky to be a part of was filled with emotional moments as the veterans traveled from Provo to the nation's capital, where they visited military museums and memorials that brought back powerful memories.

"I was really taken back by it. I wasn't expecting that at all," said Donald Kocherhans, referring to letters from loved ones that veterans received during their cross-country flight.

The group was greeted at Dulles International Airport by a line of people waiting to pay tribute before heading to their first stop at the U.S. Army Museum.

For Kocherhans, an Army Vietnam veteran, the exhibits triggered vivid memories of his service.

"I see some of this old equipment I used to remember and see these old uniforms I used to wear, and see the mats of where we used to serve, really exciting," Kocherhans said.

The veterans also visited the United States Air Force Memorial, which overlooks Washington D.C. and was built in 2006.

"When you look at all the vets out here, prior military and so forth, it just gives you that inspiration," said Geoff Cox, an Air Force Vietnam veteran.

Fellow Air Force Vietnam veteran Alan Smith reflected on his service while at the memorial.

"We all do what we have to do to help the mission," Smith said.

Words like "excellence," "service," and "integrity" etched on the memorial walls hold special significance for these veterans.

"I'm proud to be here and be in America," Smith said.

For Cox, even simple gestures of appreciation mean a great deal.

"Just wearing the hat itself," he explained. The people that are walking through here, young kids and so forth, are saying thank you for your service, and that means so much to me."

The trip continues on Wednesday with visits to Arlington National Cemetery and the National Mall, creating new memories while honoring past service.

"Brings tears to my eyes, because I never thought about wanting to be a hero just do the best I could for my country," Smith said.

