Utah wildlife officers unable to locate cougar that attacked hiker

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has called off its search for a mountain lion that attacked a hiker Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the attack happened around 1 p.m. in Diamond Fork, located in the mountains east of Spanish Fork. A 70-year-old man was hiking in a thick grove of juniper trees just below the hot springs when a cougar suddenly jumped at him from his left. The man was able to fight the cougar off and then scare it away by throwing a rock.

The man drove himself to a local hospital and was treated for cuts on his arms, hands, and one leg. He is reported to be in fair condition as of Friday.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office contacted DWR about the incident, and wildlife officers went up the canyon that evening with search dogs. They found the man's phone at the site of the attack, but they were unable to find the animal.

Utah DWR

DWR and U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation officers returned Friday morning to resume their search. They did not find the cougar, but they did find paw prints on the ridge above where the attack happened. DWR announced Friday afternoon that they have ended the search "for now."

DWR officials said they did not set traps because it would be too dangerous for those recreating in the area.

Signs were placed in the area near the scene of the attack, warning hikers about the mountain lion's presence.

Utah DWR

"We encourage the public to use caution in the area and to immediately report any suspicious wildlife behavior in the area to our DWR Springville Office," the DWR wrote.

"It is very rare for cougars to “attack” people and is often the result of the animal being startled, defending a kill, or a mother defending her cubs," the division's statement continued.

The DWR and Wild Aware Utah share the following tips for preventing human-cougar conflicts and what to do if you encounter one:



Do not hike or jog alone.

Maintain awareness in cougar country while hiking or jogging and avoid using headphones that block out your surroundings.

Travel in groups and keep everyone together, including children and dogs.

Make noise while hiking to alert cougars of your presence.

Leave the area if you find a dead animal, especially deer or elk, since it could be a cougar kill.

If you live in an area near deer habitat, do not leave children outside unattended, especially at dawn and dusk.

As a deterrent, install outside and motion-sensitive lighting around your property.

Trim vegetation and remove wood piles to reduce hiding places for wildlife.

Bring pets and livestock inside at night or secure them in a barn or kennel with a top.