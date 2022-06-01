Utah woman receives jail time for Capitol riot charges

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah woman was sentenced to one month in jail and three years of probation for her participation in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Kaysville resident Janet Buhler, pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing at the Capitol building in January 2022.

Buhler was sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by 36 months of probation for her involvement.

She told the judge in a previous hearing that she went to Washington with her step-son-in-law, former Salt Lake City police detective Michael Lee Hardin.

“He can be a little hot headed and I didn’t want him to do anything he shouldn’t do,” Buhler said when she pleaded guilty.

NBA legend John Stockton wrote to a federal judge in May to vouch for Buhler's character, calling her "one of the kindest people I have ever known."

So far, Buhler is the only Utahn that has been sentenced jail time for involvement in the Capitol riots. In total, seven Utahns have been charged with insurrection crimes.