SALT LAKE CITY — A portion of the testimony of a Utah woman who previously pleaded guilty to Capitol riot charges was shown during the January 6 committee hearing Thursday evening.

Kaysville resident Janet Buhler was sentenced to thirty days in jail and 36 months of probation after she pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing at the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

When exactly she testified to the January 6 committee is unknown, but most defendants have done so after their guilty pleas.

In the primetime hearing, Buhler is heard in a clip talking about the conversation she had with her step-son-in-law, identified as former Salt Lake City Police Detective Michael Lee Hardin.

“This woman came up to the side of us and she says, ‘Pence folded,'" Buhler said in the clip. "So, it was kind of like, OK, well. In my mind, I was thinking, ‘Well, that’s it,” you know. Well, my son-in-law looks at me and says at me, ‘I want to go in.’”

Her testimony reflects previous statements she's made saying she accompanied Hardin inside the Capitol.

In May 2022, NBA legend John Stockton wrote a letter to a federal judge in support of Buhler, saying she was "one of the kindest people I have ever known."

In total, seven Utahns have been charged with insurrection crimes.