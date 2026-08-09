Utahns receive widespread false alarm to evacuate their homes

SALT LAKE CITY — Unless you live in certain parts of Morgan County or Summit County that are threatened by a wildfire, you do NOT need to evacuate your home immediately if you received an emergency alert to do so.

Residents from Whites Crossing to East Canyon Dam and from Hog Back Summit and West Henefer Road have been ordered to evacuate due to the growing Rocky Canyon Fire. Others in the town of Henefer are under the "Ready" status, meaning they should start preparing for potential evacuation.

But due to a technological glitch of some sort, residents spanning multiple counties received errant alerts on their smartphones to evacuate late Sunday afternoon.

"Your residence has been placed in a 'GO' Status. EVACUATE NOW," the alert read.

That alert was meant only for those in the above-mentioned evacuation areas near the wildfire.

"There was a glitch in the system when Summit County sent out their alert for Henefer," Morgan County officials wrote in a Facebook post.

Salt Lake County Emergency Management also addressed the issue, saying the same thing — the alert was intended for Henefer residents in a specific area, and no Salt Lake County residents need to evacuate.

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