Utahns urged to 'Drop, Cover and Hold On' during annual earthquake drill Thursday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — April 15 marks the annual "Great Utah ShakeOut" drill, in which Utahns are urged to "Drop, Cover and Hold On" for 60 seconds as if an actual earthquake were occurring.

"There will not be any freeway closures, power outages, or other simulated effects of the hypothetical earthquake, unless your local government or utility company specifically notifies you about something of this nature," the Great Utah ShakeOut" website explains.

The drill, which begins at 10:15 a.m., also gives businesses and agencies an opportunity to review safety protocols, exits and facility evacuations,

This year, nearly 724,000 participants are registered to take part in the event.

Visit https://www.shakeout.org for details.