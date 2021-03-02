Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utahns, Utah companies coordinate water and supply donation to Texas city

items.[0].image.alt
Killeen Daily Herald
Gary Stewart assists with the donation of 22 pallets of bottled water that the Killeen Independent School District received Monday.
603d662681667.image.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_6277_1614721763.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_6261_1614721766.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_6279_1614721759.jpg
Posted at 4:37 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 18:49:23-05

KILLEEN, Texas — Some Utahns and Utah-based companies helped to organize a large donation of bottled water and other supplies to a city in Texas that was affected by the recent winter storm.

Dominique Owen, who is from Salt Lake City and now lives in the area of Killeen, was instrumental in coordinating the donation and delivery.

“I contacted Nestle last Monday and they jumped at the opportunity to help donate... to help Texas recover,” she told the Killeen Daily Herald in an email.

Nestle donated 54 pallets of bottled water and covered transportation costs, Owen said.

Associated Foods, which was founded and is headquartered in Utah, donated half a truckload of food and hygiene supplies.

The water and supplies were delivered on Thursday and Monday by Back In Black Trucking, which Owen's father Dick Simon Jr. owns, and Pride Transport, owned by Jeff England. Both companies are based in SLC.

Dominique Owen is married to 1st Lt. Andrew Owen, stationed at nearby Fort Hood.

The supplies are being given to the city of Killeen and the Killeen Independent School District.

City spokeswoman Hilary Shine said the city’s portion of the water will be distributed to the public Wednesday morning at a winter storm relief event.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere