Utahns, Utah companies coordinate water and supply donation to Texas city

KILLEEN, Texas — Some Utahns and Utah-based companies helped to organize a large donation of bottled water and other supplies to a city in Texas that was affected by the recent winter storm.

Dominique Owen, who is from Salt Lake City and now lives in the area of Killeen, was instrumental in coordinating the donation and delivery.

“I contacted Nestle last Monday and they jumped at the opportunity to help donate... to help Texas recover,” she told the Killeen Daily Herald in an email.

Nestle donated 54 pallets of bottled water and covered transportation costs, Owen said.

Associated Foods, which was founded and is headquartered in Utah, donated half a truckload of food and hygiene supplies.

The water and supplies were delivered on Thursday and Monday by Back In Black Trucking, which Owen's father Dick Simon Jr. owns, and Pride Transport, owned by Jeff England. Both companies are based in SLC.

Dominique Owen is married to 1st Lt. Andrew Owen, stationed at nearby Fort Hood.

The supplies are being given to the city of Killeen and the Killeen Independent School District.

City spokeswoman Hilary Shine said the city’s portion of the water will be distributed to the public Wednesday morning at a winter storm relief event.