Utah's flood danger may be over as snowpack nearly melted out

SALT LAKE CITY — While it's never safe to completely let one's guard down, it appears the majority of Utah's flooding concerns following this winter's record-breaking snowfall are now a thing of the past.

In the latest outlook report from the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, officials say most of the snowpack in Utah's mountains has melted out, with the remainder melting quickly.

According to the report, as of June 1 there was an average of 3.1 inches of snow water equivalent (SWE), the data which determines how much water the snowpack contains, remaining in the mountains. Comparatively, there was 0.8 inches left at the same time in 2022.

With nearly a half-inch of SWE being lost each day, the entire snowpack is expected to be melted out by the end of June.

Utah set the state's record for largest ever snowpack in March with 26.1 inches of SWE, raising concerns for massive flooding issues as warmer temperatures arrived and melted the snow. Many looked upon the 1983 floods that inundated downtown Salt Lake City streets with water as an example of the possibilities that existed.

However, the flooding was not as widespread as feared, and other than a few areas, including along the Bear River in rural northeast Utah that saw damaged ranch land and cattle deaths, Utah appeared to escape major damage.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service noted the 1983 flooding in its report, saying that while this year's snowmelt was similar to four decades ago, improved infrastructure and planning led to low flooding impact in 2023.

Although last month's precipitation was 71% of normal, marking the second straight month below normal conditions, the amount from earlier months has Utah's put major watersheds at 120% of normal precipitation for the current water year.

The report referenced how the Great Salt Lake hit 4193.8 feet on June 1, the highest its been since 2019 and a rise of five feet since hitting its record low last year. Utah's reservoirs are currently at 76% of capacity, which is up 19% from last month and 16% from last June.

"We expect that most of Utah’s reservoirs will fill this summer except for Bear Lake, Strawberry Reservoir, and Sevier Bridge Reservoir," the report said.