Members of Utah's Jewish community celebrates return of Israeli hostages

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of Utah's Jewish community have been celebrating the return of Israeli hostages by Hamas. In a statement, the United Jewish Federation of Utah called it a "long awaited moment of relief and unity."

Spokesperson Ron Zamir said the return of the hostages comes after a long period of dread and anxiety.

"Our community has been holding its breath for two years," Zamir said. "And hearing month over month, 'This person's alive, this person is dead,' you know, that shadow, that holding of breath was just ever present in our Israeli community and in the Jewish community."

Zamir noted there is still trepidation, particularly for the families waiting for the remains of the 24 hostages who died in captivity.

Rabbi Sam Spector of Congregation Kol Ami in Salt Lake City expressed the emotional weight of the moment.

"Every day for two years, I've worn this necklace that says, 'Our hearts are held captive in Gaza. Bring them home now,'" he said. "Today is the first morning I didn't put it on."

Spector pointed out that the weakening of Iran and its proxies indicates a larger shift toward peace in the Middle East. He expressed optimism that the deal with Hamas and the return of both hostages and Palestinian prisoners could mark the beginning of true peace in the region.

"We're seeing that Syria is wanting peace with Israel, that Indonesia, while it's not an Arab country, it wants peace with Israel, that the Lebanese are seeing that their lives are better without Hezbollah having control in their country. And so I'm very optimistic that in the years that are ahead, we might see a much more peaceful region," Spector said.

