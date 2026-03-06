'I'm absolutely shocked,' southern Utah hospitals caught in the center of Measles outbreak

ST. GEORGE, Utah — More patients are being treated for measles in Utah than at any point in decades, with southwest Utah at the center of an outbreak that has overwhelmed clinics and sent dozens to the hospital.

Of the 358 reported measles cases since late last year, about 205 have been in southwest Utah. Two of every three cases involve a child, and health officials note that not every case is reported.

Utah State Epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolen said the numbers reflect a serious public health situation.

"These are not just mild infections. We've had over 120 people go to the emergency room for their measles. We've had 31 people have to be hospitalized overnight for their measles, and we have 3 people who've gone to the intensive care unit," Nolen said.

Nolen added that the outbreak is no longer confined to one region.

"We continue to see most of the infections in southwest Utah, but unfortunately we are starting to see more and more infections in other areas of the state," Nolen said.

Nolen noted 93% of those infections have been in unvaccinated individuals. Those who have been vaccinated or had measles previously are not likely to contract or spread the virus and are immune to serious illness from it.

Because of the outbreak, the state is now making the measles vaccine available to children 6 months or older. The previous minimum age had been 1.

Amanda Jocelyn, a nurse practitioner at Hurricane Valley Clinic with more than 18 years in pediatrics — the last six at that clinic — said she has never encountered measles in her clinical practice until now.

"I've never seen measles in my clinical practice. … Is this the worst I've ever seen? It's the first I've ever seen, and I, yes, I'm absolutely shocked how ill and the severity in otherwise healthy individuals," Jocelyn said.

Jocelyn said she has treated patients — mostly children — with fevers of around 104 degrees lasting up to a week, severe coughing requiring oxygen, and children with pneumonia requiring a long recovery. One adult patient who had been healthy developed measles-induced hepatitis and ended up in the ICU. Patients told her they want others to know measles is far worse than they expected.

"Most of my patients who have told me they cannot believe how ill they are, and I as a provider can also say I cannot believe how ill measles is making them. Children that have been affected, we are shocked how sick they are," Jocelyn said.

Jocelyn traveled north to join Utah Health and Human Services officials at a press conference to alert the public. She said the focus for healthcare providers and public health officials is on education.

"I think it's important for us as healthcare providers and the public health department to advise patients how ill they can be and to make patients and our public population aware," Jocelyn said.

Southwest Utah is known for a lower vaccination rate than most of the state. Public health officers in the region have taken an approach of educating rather than ordering, saying residents are being given all the information they need about measles being very preventable, while ultimately leaving the decision to individuals.

Until 2025, Utah had not recorded more than 13 measles cases in a single year for more than three decades — with the exception of 1996, when there were 110 confirmed cases, all in Washington County.

People on the front lines say measles was considered extinct about a decade ago. They say it will be up to people to choose whether to live with the disease or try to prevent it.