Utah's unemployment rate drops, less than half national rate

Rick Rycroft/AP
Workers prepare to attach slings to a load of construction materials at a building site
Employment Jobs
Posted at 11:14 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 13:14:41-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The latest data shows Utah's unemployment rate dropped again, and remains less than half the national rate.

State numbers from April show Utah's unemployment rate is estimated at 2.8%, while the rate stood at 6.1% in the U.S. during the same time frame. In March, the state's rate was 2.9%.

Overall, the state added 35,600 jobs since April 2019, almost a full year before the pandemic began.

“Evaluating this year’s open economy against last year’s partially-closed economy does not illuminate Utah’s underlying economic progression. We will be better served comparing the current economy against two years ago; a time before the COVID-19 distortions," said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services.

State officials said eight of Utah's 10 major private-sector industry groups posted job gains over two years, including:

  • Professional and Business Services: 15,700 jobs
  • Construction: 11,900
  • Trade, Transportation and Utilities: 9.800
  • Financial Activities: 8,800

Only the Leisure and Hospitality sector and Natural Resources lost jobs in the two year time frame.

