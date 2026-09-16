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Utah's vote-by-mail system has dramatically increased voter turnout in midterm elections

Utah's shift to mail-in voting has added hundreds of thousands of voters to midterm elections, with turnout jumping an average of 15 percentage points.
Did Ya Know Mail in Balloting boosted Utah turnout
File Photo: Utah Ballots
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SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters will receive their ballots in the mail in October ahead of the upcoming midterm election — a system that data shows has dramatically increased participation in the state.

In the two midterm elections before mail-in voting took hold in Utah, the state had one of the worst voter turnout records in the country, recording 37% turnout in 2010 and 30% in 2014.

In the next two midterms conducted with mail-in voting, turnout rose to 51% and 47%, respectively — an average increase of 15 percentage points. More than 90% of voters chose to cast their ballots by mail.

That shift translated to hundreds of thousands more Utahns participating in the democratic process.

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