Familiar faces set to square off in Aggies-Utes rivalry game

SALT LAKE CITY — There have been a lot of personal relationships between the Utah and Utah State football teams over the 113 times they've played, and that continues this season.

Utah offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven was Bronco Mendenhall's offensive coordinator last season at Utah State, and Utah wide receiver Braden Pagen led the Aggies in receiving yards last season before transferring to the Utes.

Mendenhall was also the head coach at New Mexico two years ago when quarterback Devon Dampier had a breakout season with the Lobos before he too transferred to Utah.

Mendenhall knows them all well.

"They're all amazing people," said Mendenhall. "Kevin McGiven is a great person and a dear friend of mine, and a very good football coach, so I know him well. Devon Dampier, same thing; what a great young man. A really talented, dynamic football player, and the same I would say with Pagen.

"They have my respect and admiration because of the quality of players, or coach they are, and what I've seen them do, and I've seen it firsthand."

Dampier, Pagen, and McGiven are all performing well for Utah so far this season. The Utes have the 6th-best scoring offense in the country, and Pagen has stepped right in to become one of Dampier's favorite targets, going into Saturday's game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

"Braden Pegan has been fantastic," said Utah head coach Morgan Scalley. "I am excited for him, but it's not about him versus Utah State. It's about the University of Utah versus Utah State. It's all about the team, and he knows that. He's been a team player; he's on the leadership council for a reason. I love having him a part of this family."