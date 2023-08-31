Utes fans bring tail-gator-ing to new level for season opener

SALT LAKE CITY — Burgers, hot dogs, nachos, sliders and bacon-wrapped alligator are on the menu for tailgating festivities ahead of the University of Utah season opener against the Florida Gators.

Yep, you read that right, bacon-wrapped alligator.

Efforts for tailgating, or, tail-gator-ing, preparations were underway before the sun was fully in the sky as tents went up and smokers came out.

Although kick-off isn't until 6 p.m. Thursday, Utes fans are ready to party all day.

The Utah Pig Bus is responsible for the equally intriguing and mortifying smoked alligator.

"We're playing Florida, we gotta smoke the gator," explained Ryan Lufkin. "So it's a 5-foot alligator. We've wrapped it in bacon, you know, to make sure it's tender."

The gator went on the smoker at 8 a.m. and will be cooking low and slow for eight hours.

"Should be tasty," Lufkin said.

Though the gesture may seem a bit intimidating to Florida fans, Lufkin assured, it's all in good fun and everyone is welcome to tailgate.

"We've got probably 40 or 50 Gator fans coming that we've talked to," he explained. "And they just want a place to hang out and you know, get to know Utah culture, tailgating culture and we're happy to have them."

Tailgating is a welcome and cheaper alternative for many who didn't want to dish out a pretty penny for coveted season opener tickets.

Clicking on the tickets icon on the Utes Athletics official website takes users to the Ticketmaster website where verified tickets are being resold.

As of late morning of gameday, standing-room-only tickets are selling between $159 and $175.

Prices for an assigned seat start at $176.

For comparison, ticket prices for another big college football game this weekend, Louisiana State vs. Florida State being played in Orlando, start at $160 on the Ticketmaster website.